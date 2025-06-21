Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 185 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $576,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 50.6% during the first quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE EW opened at $73.79 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 75.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $797,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,526.69. This trade represents a 27.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 5,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $447,961.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,366,054.44. The trade was a 9.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,898 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,154 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.