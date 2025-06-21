Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 23rd

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 5.0% increase from Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:ASGI opened at $20.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $20.37.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Free Report) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

