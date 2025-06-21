Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on July 1st

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance

Shares of SBI opened at $7.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $8.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

