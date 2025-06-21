Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:AEF)

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of AEF opened at $5.69 on Friday. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

