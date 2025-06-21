Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:AEF)

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of AEF opened at $5.69 on Friday. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27.
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile
