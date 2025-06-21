abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
VFL stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14.
About abrdn National Municipal Income Fund
