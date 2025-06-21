abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

VFL stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14.

Get abrdn National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About abrdn National Municipal Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.