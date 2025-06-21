Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €12.72 ($14.62) and last traded at €12.80 ($14.71). 35,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.94 ($14.87).

Koenig & Bauer Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $213.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.00.

Koenig & Bauer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing and postprint systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers offset presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products, such as rotary/flatbed die cutters and folding-box gluing lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.