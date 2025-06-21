Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.39 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $231.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.91. The stock has a market cap of $229.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

