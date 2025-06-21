Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Cornerstone Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 368,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 735.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 38,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 33,976 shares during the period. Sincerus Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,968,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.22 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.74 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.78.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

