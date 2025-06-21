Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Jonathan Young Sells 1,453 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Young sold 1,453 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $79,682.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,781,214.96. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 10th, Jonathan Young sold 2,493 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $134,597.07.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $54.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.79 and a beta of -0.16. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $58.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.80 and a current ratio of 16.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.91. Analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AKRO shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $894,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $840,000. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,859,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,840,000 after buying an additional 940,388 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

