Canoe Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. MSCI makes up 1.7% of Canoe Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in MSCI were worth $108,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in MSCI by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in MSCI by 147.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in MSCI by 9,100.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.36.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $544.79 on Friday. MSCI Inc has a 1 year low of $478.33 and a 1 year high of $642.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $573.23.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $745.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.45 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.08% and a negative return on equity of 145.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 49.48%.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total value of $2,762,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,133,398.33. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

