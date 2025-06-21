Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MHF opened at $6.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $7.83.
About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund
