Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) Insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman Purchases 285,000 Shares

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2025

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYDGet Free Report) insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman bought 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.25 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of A$356,250.00 ($229,838.71).

Ryder Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $109.57 million and a P/E ratio of 54.99.

Ryder Capital Company Profile

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ryder Capital (ASX:RYD)

