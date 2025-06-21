Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) Insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman Purchases 285,000 Shares

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD – Get Free Report) insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman bought 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.25 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of A$356,250.00 ($229,838.71).

Ryder Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $109.57 million and a P/E ratio of 54.99.

Get Ryder Capital alerts:

Ryder Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.