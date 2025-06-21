Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) Insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman Purchases 285,000 Shares

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD – Get Free Report) insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman bought 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.25 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of A$356,250.00 ($229,838.71).
Ryder Capital Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $109.57 million and a P/E ratio of 54.99.
Ryder Capital Company Profile
