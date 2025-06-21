Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 434 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Riverwater Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $124.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.26 and its 200 day moving average is $121.72. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial raised Xylem to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.71.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

