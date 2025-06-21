Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Trims Stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,214 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Target were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Target by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Target from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.70.

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Target stock opened at $95.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.01. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.