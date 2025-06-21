United Advisor Group LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

United Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 213,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000,000 after acquiring an additional 52,806 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 48,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $857,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $177.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.35 and its 200 day moving average is $175.39. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The stock has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

