Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Cencora by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR opened at $293.66 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $309.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.19. The stock has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 344.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 4,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $1,107,191.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,326.20. This trade represents a 21.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total transaction of $3,928,916.78. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 317,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,680,732.63. This represents a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,253 shares of company stock worth $10,582,297. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.