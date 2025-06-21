Brady Family Wealth LLC Sells 297 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brady Family Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,343,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $596.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $576.75 and a 200 day moving average of $583.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.