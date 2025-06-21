ORG Partners LLC Purchases 9,408 Shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)

ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 7,236.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,639,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,876 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,846,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,729,000 after purchasing an additional 190,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,784,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,997,000 after purchasing an additional 270,102 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,088,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,336 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $188,595,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $68.33 on Friday. Cameco Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $71.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day moving average of $49.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Cameco had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $549.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCJ. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cameco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.27 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.30.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

