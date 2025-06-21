Garde Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Williams Trading set a $48.00 target price on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:AR opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Antero Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $44.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.13. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,061,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $43,350,309.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,690.66. The trade was a 96.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,004,472.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 306,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,229,805.34. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,125,200 shares of company stock valued at $45,887,466. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Antero Resources

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.