Burt Wealth Advisors Invests $202,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD opened at $108.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $119.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.74.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total transaction of $249,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,674 shares in the company, valued at $16,537,578.68. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $3,010,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,152 shares in the company, valued at $13,026,263.04. This trade represents a 18.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock worth $5,236,245 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

