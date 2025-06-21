Tile Shop Hldgs (NASDAQ:TTSH) versus Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC) Critical Survey

Institutional & Insider Ownership
36.7% of Tile Shop Hldgs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Jewett-Cameron Trading shares are held by institutional investors. 36.7% of Tile Shop Hldgs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Jewett-Cameron Trading shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility and Risk
Tile Shop Hldgs has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jewett-Cameron Trading has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Tile Shop Hldgs and Jewett-Cameron Trading’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tile Shop Hldgs
|0.23%
|0.65%
|0.25%
|Jewett-Cameron Trading
|-2.69%
|-5.22%
|-4.64%
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tile Shop Hldgs
|$347.07 million
|0.80
|$2.32 million
|$0.02
|310.50
|Jewett-Cameron Trading
|$47.15 million
|0.28
|$720,000.00
|($0.36)
|-10.58
Tile Shop Hldgs has higher revenue and earnings than Jewett-Cameron Trading. Jewett-Cameron Trading is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tile Shop Hldgs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
Tile Shop Hldgs beats Jewett-Cameron Trading on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Tile Shop Hldgs
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile. It also manufactures setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, and sealers; and accessories which includes installation tools, shower and bath shelves, drains, and related products. In addition, the company offers customers delivery service through third-party freight providers. It sells its products under the Superior Adhesives & Chemicals, Superior Tools & Supplies, Rush River, and Fired Earth brands. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.
About Jewett-Cameron Trading
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a supplier of `Value-added` building materials to major home improvement center chains in the western United States. The Company concentrates on the residential repair and remodeling segment of the building materials industry.
