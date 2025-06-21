Norway Savings Bank Buys 176 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,453,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,124,193,000 after buying an additional 469,823 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,858,428,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,612,000 after buying an additional 281,704 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,080,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,934,000 after buying an additional 1,854,748 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,819,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,661,000 after buying an additional 492,692 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. New Street Research upgraded Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.76.

NYSE:DLR opened at $175.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 163.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.47.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 456.07%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

