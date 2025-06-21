Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Stock Position Reduced by Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 476.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 48,606 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 729,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,058,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.73 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.44 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.0736 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.