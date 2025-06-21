Norway Savings Bank Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Norway Savings Bank reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 69.7% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 23,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 58,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Covea Finance raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 160.3% during the first quarter. Covea Finance now owns 150,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,108,000 after purchasing an additional 92,900 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.1%

Texas Instruments stock opened at $198.20 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.55.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

