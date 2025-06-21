OCA Acquisition (NASDAQ:OCAX) Shares Up 0.9% – Here’s Why

OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

OCA Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54.

OCA Acquisition Company Profile

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. OCA Acquisition Corp.

