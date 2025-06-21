Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by World Equity Group Inc.

World Equity Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,568 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 395.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.42 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.17.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1067 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

