GAM Holding AG Raises Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 74,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $503.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $501.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $545.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.