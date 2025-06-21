MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,882,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.
MercadoLibre Stock Performance
MELI stock opened at $2,403.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,563.21 and a 1 year high of $2,635.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,387.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,088.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 price target (up previously from $2,450.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price objective on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,632.50.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MercadoLibre
About MercadoLibre
MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MercadoLibre
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- New All-Time Highs Coming for Broadcom? Wall Street Says Yes
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Overheated Market? Analysts Watch These Red Flags
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Reasons AMD Could Be the Hottest Stock of the Summer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.