Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) Stock Price Up 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) rose 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 3,201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 16,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.
The stock has a market capitalization of $67.08 million, a P/E ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12.
Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 million.
Forian Inc provides a suite of data management capabilities, and information and analytics solutions to optimize and measure operational, clinical, and financial performance for customers in the healthcare and related industries. It develops commercial, real world evidence (RWE), and market access solutions and proprietary data-driven insights, as well as offers data management solutions.
