Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) Stock Price Up 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) rose 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 3,201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 16,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Forian Trading Up 1.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $67.08 million, a P/E ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12.

Get Forian alerts:

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 million.

Institutional Trading of Forian

Forian Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Forian by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Forian in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Forian by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Forian Inc provides a suite of data management capabilities, and information and analytics solutions to optimize and measure operational, clinical, and financial performance for customers in the healthcare and related industries. It develops commercial, real world evidence (RWE), and market access solutions and proprietary data-driven insights, as well as offers data management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.