World Equity Group Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

World Equity Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 37.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,291 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,039,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, RPS Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 24,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average is $55.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $61.92.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

