SOS (NYSE:SOS) Trading Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

SOS Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.88. 8,434 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 54,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

SOS Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01.

SOS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.