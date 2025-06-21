NCC Group (LON:NCC) Shares Down 9.5% – What’s Next?

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 145.20 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 146.60 ($1.97). 4,029,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 1,655,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.02 ($2.18).

NCC Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 151.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 143.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £461.57 million, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15.

Get NCC Group alerts:

NCC Group (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 19th. The company reported GBX 2.10 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. NCC Group had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that NCC Group plc will post 6.744373 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCC Group Cuts Dividend

About NCC Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio is -62.97%.

(Get Free Report)

NCC Group is a people-powered, tech-enabled global cyber security and software escrow business.

Driven by a collective purpose to create a more secure digital future, c, 2,200 colleagues across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific harness their collective insight, intelligence, and innovation to deliver cyber resilience solutions for both public and private sector clients globally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.