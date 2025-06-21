Deltec Asset Management LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Full Truck Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Full Truck Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of YMM stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

Full Truck Alliance Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

