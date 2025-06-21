Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.0%

BSX stock opened at $101.35 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $107.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $149.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.98, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $5,799,551.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,347,824.96. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total value of $477,956.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,420.70. This trade represents a 19.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 411,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,406,693. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.