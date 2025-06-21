Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Hellenic Telecom Organization had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $924.46 million for the quarter.
Hellenic Telecom Organization Price Performance
Shares of Hellenic Telecom Organization stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44. Hellenic Telecom Organization has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $10.25.
Hellenic Telecom Organization Company Profile
