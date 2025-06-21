Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Hellenic Telecom Organization had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $924.46 million for the quarter.

Hellenic Telecom Organization Price Performance

Shares of Hellenic Telecom Organization stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44. Hellenic Telecom Organization has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Hellenic Telecom Organization Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Telekom Romania Mobile segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

