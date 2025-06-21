Comparing Wrap Technologies (WRAP) & Its Rivals

Profitability

This table compares Wrap Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wrap Technologies -155.10% -180.13% -31.95% Wrap Technologies Competitors -27.92% -107.74% -10.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wrap Technologies’ peers have a beta of 8.83, suggesting that their average stock price is 783% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wrap Technologies $4.50 million -$5.88 million -10.00 Wrap Technologies Competitors $1.27 billion $114.00 million 43.27

This table compares Wrap Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Wrap Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Wrap Technologies. Wrap Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Wrap Technologies peers beat Wrap Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc., a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet. It also offers virtual reality training system, a law enforcement 3D training system employing immersive computer graphics VR with proprietary software-enabled content. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

