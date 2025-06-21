Comparing Wrap Technologies (WRAP) & Its Rivals

Profitability
This table compares Wrap Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wrap Technologies
|-155.10%
|-180.13%
|-31.95%
|Wrap Technologies Competitors
|-27.92%
|-107.74%
|-10.15%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
8.8% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility and Risk
Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wrap Technologies’ peers have a beta of 8.83, suggesting that their average stock price is 783% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wrap Technologies
|$4.50 million
|-$5.88 million
|-10.00
|Wrap Technologies Competitors
|$1.27 billion
|$114.00 million
|43.27
Wrap Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Wrap Technologies. Wrap Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Wrap Technologies peers beat Wrap Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared.
About Wrap Technologies
Wrap Technologies, Inc., a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet. It also offers virtual reality training system, a law enforcement 3D training system employing immersive computer graphics VR with proprietary software-enabled content. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.
Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.