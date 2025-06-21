United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,727 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,075,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,680,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,452 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,264,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,933,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,058 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 10,040,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,272,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,328 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $99.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $148.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

