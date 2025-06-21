Canton Hathaway LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Canton Hathaway LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,915,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,343,000 after purchasing an additional 723,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,530,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,057,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,012,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,417,000 after purchasing an additional 382,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 957,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,075,000 after purchasing an additional 282,050 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

IYR opened at $94.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.01. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.53 and a 1 year high of $104.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.22.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

