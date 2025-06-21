Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,334,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,199,000 after purchasing an additional 24,203,669 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,755,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434,970 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,306,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,689 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,099,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,646,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,190,000 after buying an additional 2,386,242 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

