INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC) Shares Up 5.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Free Report) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 49 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.66). 148,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 320,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50 ($0.63).

INSPECS Group Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a market cap of £48.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 44.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 44.79.

INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported GBX 3.53 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INSPECS Group had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that INSPECS Group plc will post 5.5500982 EPS for the current year.

About INSPECS Group

Inspecs is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of eyewear frames. The Group produces a broad range of frames, covering optical, sunglasses and safety, which are either “Branded” (either under licence or under the Group’s own proprietary brands), or “OEM” (including private label on behalf of retail customers and un-branded).

