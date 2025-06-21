Challenger Energy Group (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) Shares Up 22.9% – Here’s Why

Challenger Energy Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BSHPF – Get Free Report) shares rose 22.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 16,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Challenger Energy Group Trading Up 36.5%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.

About Challenger Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the development, production, appraisal, and exploration of oil and gas properties. Its property portfolio consists of four producing fields in Trinidad and Tobago; a 100% working interest in AREA OFF-1 block and operates 14,557 square kilometers in Uruguay; 100% interest in four exploration licenses in the Bahamas; and a 100% interest in Weg naar Zee Project located in Suriname.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.