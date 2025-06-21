Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Purchased by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 2.3% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $9,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 81.7% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tassel Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,609,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $64.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $66.78.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.