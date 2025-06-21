Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSY. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.84.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $171.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.52. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.29. Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $208.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $5,018,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,134,739.20. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total value of $153,025.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,387.34. This trade represents a 24.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

