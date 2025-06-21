Register Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.