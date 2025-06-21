Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $9.57 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 392.0% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of IWR opened at $89.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $96.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

