Center For Asset Management LLC Has $5.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Center For Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 316.5% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 339.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $128.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $133.82.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

