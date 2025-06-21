Register Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF)

Register Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,332,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Knife River alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Knife River from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Knife River from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Knife River in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Knife River Stock Down 2.0%

Knife River stock opened at $77.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84. Knife River Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $108.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.16.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.