Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,725,000 after purchasing an additional 232,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $297,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.3%

EMR stock opened at $128.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.14 and its 200 day moving average is $118.26.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.