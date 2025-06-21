Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 18,565 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,565 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,870,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,680,000 after acquiring an additional 552,213 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 141,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,924,000 after purchasing an additional 34,626 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $119.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $150.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.20.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 70,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $7,635,355.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 79,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,764.96. The trade was a 46.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,230 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $10,803,456.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,322.18. The trade was a 61.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,470,322 shares of company stock valued at $167,441,630 in the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

