Analyzing U.S. GoldMining (USGO) and The Competition

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) is one of 51 public companies in the “MINING – GOLD” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare U.S. GoldMining to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. GoldMining N/A -$8.48 million -13.51 U.S. GoldMining Competitors $2.95 billion $498.10 million -9.15

U.S. GoldMining’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than U.S. GoldMining. U.S. GoldMining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

U.S. GoldMining has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. GoldMining’s rivals have a beta of -0.97, meaning that their average stock price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. GoldMining N/A -154.22% -134.61% U.S. GoldMining Competitors -64.06% 9.90% 7.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for U.S. GoldMining and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. GoldMining 0 0 1 0 3.00 U.S. GoldMining Competitors 382 2132 2548 116 2.46

U.S. GoldMining currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 176.33%. As a group, “MINING – GOLD” companies have a potential upside of 6.00%. Given U.S. GoldMining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. GoldMining is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of U.S. GoldMining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of shares of all “MINING – GOLD” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of U.S. GoldMining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of shares of all “MINING – GOLD” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

U.S. GoldMining rivals beat U.S. GoldMining on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Vancouver, Canada. U.S. GoldMining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GoldMining Inc.

